“They should be knighted” – Sky pundit’s opinion on Chelsea’s transfers would have amazed fans a year ago

Chelsea’s summer sales have been praised by pundit Paul Merson, who couldn’t believe some of the value they got.

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Paul Merson is on Sky Sports’s Soccer Saturday panel, and as usual before the 3pm kick offs they had a look at the big picture in the league after the week where the transfer window closed.

Merson had particular praise for Chelsea, who had another incredibly busy summer. They spent around £300m and received about £500m once Enzo Fernandez’s deadline day deal was done.

The former Arsenal defender was shocked by how well the Blues had done in the market, in particular with the price they got selling some of their unwanted players.

Merson hails Chelsea sales as Blues rake in half a billion

“I like the players they brought in, and players they got rid of. And for the money they got rid of them, they should be knighted. They’ve pulled up trees,” Merson said of the Blues’ sporting directors.

“The money they brought in and turned around for players that never done anything really at the club and failed quite miserably, they’ve got rid of them for more of a profit. I think they’ve done absolutely amazing.”

Chelsea fans have been calling for a lot of things for their sporting directors in recent years – knighthoods certainly weren’t among them. But there’s no doubt that this summer has seen some much more sensible decision making and some superb sales, taking advantage of the ever growing transfer bubble in the Premier League.

You can see Merson speaking in the clip embedded here: