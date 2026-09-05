Alexander Isak and teammates of Liverpool take a knee prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United were reportedly interested in signing Mateus Mane from Wolves before the summer transfer window closed.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the two clubs are admirers of the 18-year-old attacker, and both have held talks to sign the player. Liverpool reportedly made contact in the final days of the window, but Wolves were unwilling to sanction his departure.

Mateus Mane attracts Liverpool and Manchester United

Liverpool were prepared to sign the player and loan him back to the English club for the remainder of the campaign. Meanwhile, the player was not angling for a move away from Wolves either. Therefore, the move never really materialised.

Liverpool ended up signing Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz to improve in the wide areas. However, they could have used more depth on the flanks. They were linked with players like Ismaila Sarr and Yankuba Minteh.

Mane is highly rated in England, and he has a bright future as well. The teenager could have been a solid long-term acquisition for Liverpool. Meanwhile, clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all keeping tabs on the young attacker. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make a bid for him in the coming months.

Mane emerges as a long-term target

Manchester United could use more depth on the flanks as well. They have been overly dependent on Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

The 18-year-old has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the country, and he could develop into a star with the right guidance. The opportunity to join Manchester United or Liverpool could be tempting for the young attacker. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to move for the youngster in the near future.