Liverpool FC fan flag (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed that Richard Hughes has stepped down as sporting director, while Ben Jacobs has provided some insight into his departure.

The Reds have released an official statement to announce Hughes’ departure, and this comes after months of speculation over his position.

Meanwhile, alongside Liverpool’s statement on their website, talkSPORT journalist Jacobs has posted some further details as he addressed rumours that Hughes was already doing some work for his next club Al Hilal this summer.

Jacobs says Liverpool are satisfied that this was not the case, though Hughes will now be making the move to the Saudi Pro League club for a new challenge…

Hughes made the decision earlier this year to leave, informing Liverpool’s ownership of his desire to seek a fresh challenge at Al-Hilal following the close of the summer window. Liverpool knew Hughes would be departing this month but all parties agreed to work through the… https://t.co/2SvAuCeEGj — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 5, 2026

Jacobs posted on X: “Hughes made the decision earlier this year to leave, informing Liverpool’s ownership of his desire to seek a fresh challenge at Al-Hilal following the close of the summer window.

“Liverpool knew Hughes would be departing this month but all parties agreed to work through the summer. Liverpool viewed Hughes as important in helping Andoni Iraola settle in, and in securing Bradley Barcola.

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“At no point was permission sought or offered for Hughes to work for Al-Hilal while still in his Liverpool role. Liverpool remain satisfied Hughes did not undertake any Al-Hilal duties over the summer.

“The process to find a successor is already under way and is being led by Mike Gordon. The rest of the club’s football structure remains in place, with FSG Technical Director Julian Ward, FSG Director of Football Development Pedro Marques, Assistant Sporting Director David Woodfine, chief scout Barry Hunter and the senior leadership team at the AXA Training Centre working as normal and reporting to Gordon.”

Liverpool changes continue as Richard Hughes departs

It’s been a slightly chaotic few months for Liverpool with so many changes taking place at Anfield.

Arne Slot ended up being sacked and replaced as manager, while long-serving players like Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson left on free transfers in the summer.

Meanwhile, another big change has happened at board level with the Times reporting on Michael Edwards leaving the club.

This perhaps seems far from ideal to all be happening at once, but Liverpool fans will hope it doesn’t destabilise things too much.