Pedro Neto #18, Ruben Neves #21 and Matheus Nunes #6 of Portugal inspect the pitch with teammates before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Spain at Dallas Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto maintains his top position on international transfer shortlists as one of the market’s most sought-after talents.

Drawing attention with his performances in the opening weeks of the 2026/27 season, the experienced player has entered the radar of elite European clubs and Middle Eastern giants.

Clubs like Liverpool made contact to sign Neto during the summer transfer window.

Pedro Neto attracts Arsenal and Manchester City

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Premier League title contenders Arsenal and Manchester City, alongside Saudi Pro League representative Al-Hilal, are among the clubs most interested in Pedro Neto. Inquiries made through representatives and international intermediaries indicate that the player’s name remains alive on the tables of other leading European powerhouses as well.

The agency and the player’s representatives are keeping lines open with the transfer committees of interested clubs to assess market conditions and lay the groundwork. Clubs closely tracking the player are expected to re-establish official contact with Chelsea’s board during the winter transfer window, guided by final reports from their scouting and data analytics teams.

Mikel Arteta’s side is seeking a dynamic, Premier League-proven game-changer to ease the workload on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in their wing rotation.

Manchester City is looking to increase frontline width and 1v1 execution down the flanks; Enzo Maresca’s side appreciates Neto’s explosive power in transition play and his tactical discipline.

Chelsea’s management and coaching staff view Pedro Neto as a valuable asset in their current project. However, the club remains prepared to consider incoming proposals for the Portuguese international.

According to internal club sources, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy’s expectations are believed to be around €70-80 million.

Neto’s qualities make him a target

The Portuguese international is an incisive winger who utilises his left foot effectively and operates with equal efficiency on both the right and left flanks. His high explosive acceleration, ability to reach the deadline, 1v1 dribbling skills in tight spaces, and capacity to create key passing opportunities in wide attacks are his standout traits.

He is fully adapted to the Premier League’s physical tempo, high-intensity transition play, and demanding duels, and he could be an asset for Arsenal or Manchester City.