Tottenham identify €40m Bundesliga star as surprise attacking target

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Roberto De Zerbi and the Tottenham Hotspur badge
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs interested in signing the Freiburg attacking midfielder Yuito Suzuki.

The 24-year-old has done quite well since moving to the German club, and he also impressed with the Japanese national team during the World Cup. According to a report from FussballDaten, Suzuki is on the radar of multiple top clubs.

Yuito Suzuki could add creativity to Tottenham’s attack

Yuito Suzuki of SC Freiburg controls the ball during the Bundesliga 2026/27 match between Sport-Club Freiburg and SV Werder Bremen at Europa-Park Stadion on August 30, 2026 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

AC Milan and Real Sociedad are also monitoring his situation. Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking to add more versatility and depth to the attacking unit, and they believe the 24-year-old midfielder could be ideal for them.

Spurs were very active in the transfer market this summer, and they have brought in multiple quality players. They will be hoping to bounce back strongly after a disappointing campaign and push for major trophies. They could use more goals and creativity, and Suzuki could be ideal.

However, the player is considered indispensable at the German club, and Tottenham will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. A fee of around €35-40 million will be required to open negotiations with the Bundesliga outfit. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham is prepared to pay that kind of money for the Japanese international.

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Suzuki’s versatility could benefit Spurs

Yuito Suzuki of Japan in action during the international friendly match between Scotland and Japan at Hampden Park National Stadium on March 28, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Suzuki can operate as an attacking midfielder or a second striker. He is a clinical finisher and mobile enough to slot into multiple attacking roles. His versatility could be a huge bonus for Tottenham if they can get the deal done.

Beyond his quality as a footballer, the commercial appeal of signing the Japanese player could tempt the north London club.

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