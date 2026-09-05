(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs interested in signing the Freiburg attacking midfielder Yuito Suzuki.

The 24-year-old has done quite well since moving to the German club, and he also impressed with the Japanese national team during the World Cup. According to a report from FussballDaten, Suzuki is on the radar of multiple top clubs.

Yuito Suzuki could add creativity to Tottenham’s attack

AC Milan and Real Sociedad are also monitoring his situation. Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking to add more versatility and depth to the attacking unit, and they believe the 24-year-old midfielder could be ideal for them.

Spurs were very active in the transfer market this summer, and they have brought in multiple quality players. They will be hoping to bounce back strongly after a disappointing campaign and push for major trophies. They could use more goals and creativity, and Suzuki could be ideal.

However, the player is considered indispensable at the German club, and Tottenham will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. A fee of around €35-40 million will be required to open negotiations with the Bundesliga outfit. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham is prepared to pay that kind of money for the Japanese international.

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Suzuki’s versatility could benefit Spurs

Suzuki can operate as an attacking midfielder or a second striker. He is a clinical finisher and mobile enough to slot into multiple attacking roles. His versatility could be a huge bonus for Tottenham if they can get the deal done.

Beyond his quality as a footballer, the commercial appeal of signing the Japanese player could tempt the north London club.