Watch: Ainsley Maitland-Niles scores outrageous goal of the season contender in the 96th minute to equalise vs Man United

Photo via Sky Sports

Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored an absolute stunner to rescue a point for Everton vs Manchester United.

The first half ended 0-0 but all the drama was came in the second half with Everton scoring two incredible equalisers after Man United took the lead each time.

Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock for Manchester United early in the second half, catching the Toffees cold with a sublime finish in the 47th minute.

Perfect start to the second half for @ManUtd as Bryan Mbeumo opens the scoring ?#MUFC pic.twitter.com/pvXi81tkD0 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 6, 2026

But in the 83rd minute, Tyrique George, who joined Everton from Chelsea this summer, produced a rocket of a finish. The youngster unleashed an incredible strike, smashing the ball cleanly into the top corner to level the score at 1-1

What a hit from Tyrique George at the near post ?@Everton draw level ?#EFC pic.twitter.com/6RVt4t6BMc — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 6, 2026

However, Everton’s joy was short-lived. Just five minutes later, United restored their lead when Luke Shaw delivered a pinpoint cross into the box for Benjamin Sesko to power a firm header past Jordan Pickford, making it 2-1 to the visitors.

Benjamin Šeško does it again at the Hill Dickinson Stadium! Should Pickford have done better…? ?#MUFC pic.twitter.com/2oHE8YVPO9 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 6, 2026

Just as the match appeared to be heading for a Manchester United victory, Everton’s deadline day signing stole the headlines.

Former Arsenal defender, Maitland-Niles, unleashed an outrageous, curling finish from well outside the penalty box deep into stoppage time to make it 2-2 and send the home fans into a frenzy.

Watch the goal below:

Incredible ? A truly sensational debut goal from Ainsley Maitland-Niles rescues a point for @Everton at the death ?#EFC pic.twitter.com/9uHR6bi8fJ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 6, 2026

Everton remain unbeaten despite striker problems

Despite facing from a lack of attacking options after a disastrous summer transfer window, Everton showcased immense character to salvage a draw.

Facing an injury crisis in their attack, David Moyes’ side proved that resilience and individual brilliance can compensate for missing personnel.

Having won the opener vs Crystal Palace, they have now drawn two consecutive league games, 1-1 vs Bournemouth and 2-2 vs Man United.

Coming back twice against a formidable Manchester United side highlights the growing belief and fighting spirit within the squad.

They now face a struggling Spurs side next, who are yet to record a win this season despite a summer spending spree.