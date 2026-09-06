Aston Villa secure new contract for midfielder, agreement reached until 2031

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have moved to secure the long-term future of Amadou Onana, with the midfielder agreeing a new contract despite currently facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury.



The Belgium international has become an important part of Unai Emery’s midfield since arriving from Everton in 2024, and Villa’s decision to extend his deal sends a strong message about how highly he is valued.

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His previous contract was due to run until 2029, but the new agreement is expected to keep him at Villa Park until 2031.

Onana agrees Aston Villa contract until 2031

According to transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Onana has reached an agreement with Aston Villa over a two-year extension.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of Villa’s most physically dominant midfielders, offering defensive strength, aerial presence and the ability to progress possession through midfield.

Onana has already made more than 70 appearances for the club and played an important role during Villa’s successful 2025-26 campaign, which ended with Unai Emery’s side lifting the Europa League.

His current injury makes the timing of the new contract particularly significant.

Onana suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury while representing Belgium at the World Cup and is expected to miss a substantial part of the current season.

However, Foot Mercato reports that Villa have still chosen to reward him with a deal through June 2031, viewing him as a major long-term part of the project.

Villa are sending Onana an important message

This is smart business from Aston Villa.

Onana’s injury is serious, but his long-term value should not be judged purely on the next few months. At 25, he still has several prime years ahead of him and has already demonstrated that he can operate at a high Premier League level.

There is also a psychological element to the decision.

Offering a major extension while a player is recovering from an ACL injury shows trust and provides security during what can be one of the most difficult periods of a footballer’s career.

From Villa’s perspective, it also protects a valuable asset.

If Onana returns to his best, his age, experience and physical profile could make him extremely valuable in the transfer market.

More importantly, though, Villa clearly see him as part of their own future rather than someone they intend to sell.

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