Manchester United manager Michael Carrick applauds the fans at Old Trafford (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Felix Nmecha has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old central midfielder has done quite well for the German outfit, and he has also impressed with his country at the World Cup.

Felix Nmecha attracts Manchester United interest

Manchester United are interested in signing the player during the January transfer window. According to a report from FussballDaten, they have already initiated contact at club level and are prepared to intensify their efforts ahead of the 2027 Winter transfer window.

They are the most persistent party in signing the midfielder, and they have already officially contacted Borussia Dortmund about a move. The player could cost around €100 million, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay the asking price.

They will also face competition from Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Manchester United could be an interesting opportunity for him. However, the Red Devils have already invested in three central midfielders this summer. Accommodating Nmecha in the starting line could prove difficult. Also, instead of spending €100 million on another central midfielder, they should look to strengthen the attacking unit. They also need more depth at full-back.

Nmecha faces uncertain future

The opportunity to move to England will be exciting for Namacha. The former Manchester City Academy graduate will feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League, and he will look to prove himself in English football.

It remains to be seen whether the German outfit is prepared to sanction the departure of a key player in January. If any club decides to pay €100 million for the German International, Dortmund could be tempted to cash in.