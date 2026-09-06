Newcastle United ace to leave for free after recent developments

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Newcastle United may have created a difficult contract situation for themselves after rejecting late summer interest in Jacob Murphy despite the winger entering the final year of his deal.



The 31-year-old attracted serious attention from Nottingham Forest before the deadline, but Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle pushed to keep him at St James’ Park.

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That decision preserved valuable squad depth for this season, but it also means the Magpies could lose Murphy for nothing next summer if no new contract is agreed.

Newcastle United took a gamble by keeping Murphy

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest made two attempts to sign Murphy, with their second offer believed to be worth around £15m.

Newcastle rejected both approaches because Jaissle wanted to retain Murphy’s experience and versatility following a summer of major change.

The problem is that contract talks have not yet begun.

Murphy’s current deal expires in 2027, meaning Newcastle must soon decide whether to offer him an extension or accept the possibility of losing him as a free agent.

NUFC Blog reported before the deadline that Forest’s initial £10m bid had already been turned down, with Jaissle keen to keep the winger despite Anthony Elanga moving ahead of him in the right-sided pecking order.

Magpies need to make a decision before January

Keeping Murphy was understandable in the short term.

Newcastle lost several important players this summer and needed some continuity. Murphy knows the club, can cover multiple positions and remains capable of contributing when called upon.

But financially, turning down £15m for a 31-year-old entering the final year of his contract is unquestionably a gamble.

Murphy enjoyed an excellent 2024-25 season, producing 8 goals and 12 assists in the Premier League, but his role has since reduced.

If Jaissle intends to use him regularly, then Newcastle should begin renewal talks quickly.

If he is only going to be a squad player, rejecting Forest’s offer becomes harder to justify.

January now feels like the key moment.

By then, Newcastle should know whether Murphy remains important enough to keep beyond this season. If not, they may need to accept a reduced fee rather than lose him for nothing.

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