'There is loads to still come' - Carrick is expecting big things from Man United player

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick has backed Kobbie Mainoo to enjoy another major season at Manchester United despite the intense competition now surrounding him in midfield.



United spent heavily strengthening that area this summer, bringing in Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

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However, Mainoo’s impressive return to the starting XI against Ipswich Town showed why Carrick still considers the academy graduate an important part of his plans.

Carrick praises Mainoo’s development and maturity

Carrick has been particularly encouraged by the 21-year-old’s development away from matches, highlighting how much he has grown both as a footballer and as a personality.

The United boss said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“Kobbie Mainoo can have another big season. He has come back great, and you can see him growing in personality and maturity”.

“He is still so young, and there is loads to still come from him, which is great”.

Mainoo produced an excellent performance in United’s 5-2 victory over Ipswich, his first Premier League start of the new campaign. His composure in possession helped United play through midfield more effectively and gave Bruno Fernandes greater freedom further forward.

Competition will increase once Baleba returns from injury, but Carrick clearly believes that should help rather than hinder Mainoo’s development.

Man United’s official website also reported Carrick praising Mainoo’s desire to improve, with the manager impressed by how willingly the midfielder takes tactical advice on board in training.

Mainoo could become a huge asset for Man United

United spending heavily on three midfielders inevitably raised questions about Mainoo’s place in the team.

But his performance against Ipswich suggested those concerns may have been premature.

Mainoo possesses something slightly different from United’s other options. Baleba provides power and defensive intensity, Tielemans offers passing range and Santos brings energy, but Mainoo’s ability to receive possession in tight spaces and progress the ball through pressure remains exceptional.

Carrick now has the luxury of choosing combinations based on the opponent.

The biggest challenge for Mainoo will be consistency. He has already demonstrated that his ceiling is extremely high, but becoming an automatic starter requires producing that level every week.

United’s Champions League return should ensure there are enough minutes for everyone.

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