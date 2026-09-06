Tottenham could make Mudryk loan move permanent but only on one condition

(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Mykhailo Mudryk’s long-term Tottenham future is expected to depend heavily on Roberto De Zerbi, with the Spurs manager set to have a major say on whether the club activate their £75m option to sign the winger permanently next summer.



Mudryk joined Tottenham on a season-long loan from Chelsea on deadline day, returning to competitive football after a lengthy absence.

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The 25-year-old now has a major opportunity to rebuild his career under a coach who previously helped bring the best out of him at Shakhtar Donetsk.

De Zerbi will help decide Mudryk’s future

According to Football Insider, Tottenham’s loan agreement includes a £75m option to buy, but there is no obligation for Spurs to trigger it.

De Zerbi’s opinion will therefore be crucial.

The Italian already knows Mudryk extremely well from their time together in Ukraine, and that relationship was one of the main reasons the winger chose Tottenham. Mudryk has even described De Zerbi as his “football father”, underlining the level of trust between the pair.

The early signs have been mixed. Mudryk made his Tottenham debut in the goalless draw against Nottingham Forest, although his impact was limited as Spurs struggled badly in attack.

Reuters reported that Tottenham failed to register a shot on target in that match, highlighting the attacking problems De Zerbi is still trying to solve.

Mudryk has a point to prove at Tottenham

The loan itself is a sensible gamble for Tottenham.

Mudryk still possesses elite pace, direct running and the ability to stretch defensive lines, while De Zerbi knows exactly how to use those qualities.

But £75m is a completely different conversation.

Tottenham should only consider paying that amount if Mudryk becomes a genuine match-winner this season. Promise and flashes of quality will not be enough.

The key areas will be consistency, end product and availability. Mudryk has to prove he can contribute goals and assists regularly, not simply look dangerous in transition.

De Zerbi is probably the ideal coach to make that judgement.

If Mudryk responds to him and rediscovers the level that once made him one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers, Tottenham may believe the £75m option is justified.

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