5 things we learned from Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Chelsea

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 comeback victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.



Morgan Rogers stunned the champions by scoring after just 77 seconds, but Kai Havertz equalised before Martin Odegaard completed the comeback shortly after half-time. Arsenal now have nine points from nine, while Chelsea remain on six.

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Here are five major things we learned from an entertaining London derby.

1. Arsenal still have the mentality of champions

Going behind inside two minutes could easily have disrupted Arsenal, but their response demonstrated why they remain the team to beat.

The Gunners quickly regained control and finished with 55% possession, 16 shots and nine efforts on target. Their expected goals figure of 2.11 was also significantly higher than Chelsea’s 0.35.

Mikel Arteta’s side did not panic. They simply continued playing their football until the goals arrived.

2. Kai Havertz continues to haunt Chelsea

Havertz once again punished his former club.

The German scored Arsenal’s equaliser in the 25th minute before playing an important role in Odegaard’s winner with a clever dummy.

He has now scored four goals in seven appearances against Chelsea since leaving Stamford Bridge.

That statistic makes Chelsea’s decision to sell him to a direct rival look more uncomfortable every season.

3. Martin Odegaard looks back to his best

Odegaard delivered arguably his best performance of the season so far.

The Arsenal captain scored the winner, created four chances and completed 48 of his 54 passes.

He also created two big chances and consistently found space between Chelsea’s midfield and defence.

If Odegaard can maintain this level, Arsenal’s attack will become considerably harder to contain.

“A spear through the heart of Chelsea!” Martin Odegaard puts Arsenal in front at the Emirates 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5deEQykjck — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 6, 2026

4. Emiliano Martinez kept Chelsea alive

Chelsea may have lost, but the score could easily have been more damaging.

Martinez made eight saves, including several important stops before and after half-time.

Arsenal registered 44 touches inside Chelsea’s penalty area, compared with Chelsea’s 25, highlighting how much pressure the visitors faced.

As Reuters reported, Chelsea showed promise but Arsenal’s greater stability and experience ultimately proved decisive.

5. The gap between Arsenal and Chelsea still exists

Chelsea are unquestionably improving under Xabi Alonso, but this match showed they remain behind Arsenal.

Rogers’ early goal demonstrated their attacking quality, while Cole Palmer and Estevao caused problems late on. However, they struggled to consistently create high-quality opportunities.

Arsenal have now gone 12 consecutive matches unbeaten against Chelsea in all competitions.

That is no longer a coincidence.

Chelsea have enough talent to close the gap, but Arsenal currently possess greater chemistry, control and big-game maturity.

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