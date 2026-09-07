Gabriel of Arsenal and Harry Maguire of Manchester United interact at full-time following the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund defender Daniel Svensson has been linked with a move away from the German club, and he is a target for clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United.

Arsenal admire his versatility and the ability to slot into multiple roles. They are closely monitoring his development and could look to make a move in the near future, according to FussballDaten.

Svensson can operate as a fullback, a central defender, and in the middle of the park. He could prove to be the ideal utility man for the Premier League champions.

Arsenal are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and a versatile player like Svensson could be a bonus. Meanwhile, Manchester United are closely monitoring his situation. They need more quality if they want to fight for major trophies.

Daniel Svensson attracts Premier League interest

Dortmund could demand around €45 million for the versatile defender, and it remains to be seen whether Premier League clubs are willing to pay.

He has a contract with Dortmund until 2029, and they are under no pressure to sell him for cheap. Arsenal and Manchester United will have to fork out the asking price in order to get the deal done.

Svensson faces uncertain future

They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be exciting for Svensson. It remains to be seen whether interested parties will come forward with an acceptable offer in the coming months.

The defender has shown his quality in Germany, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for him. The 24-year-old will be hoping to sort out his future soon.