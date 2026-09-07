(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE *** Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Bournemouth attacker Evanilson has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Arsenal were interested in signing the 26-year-old attacker during the summer transfer window, and they initiated informal contact with the Cherries in order to enquire about the Brazilian.

However, Bournemouth were unwilling to sell the player and rejected the Premier League champions’ approach.

Evanilson attracts Premier League interest

According to Hooligan Soccer, Manchester United and Arsenal are tracking the 26-year-old closely and they could look to make a move in the near future.

He has a contract with the Cherries until 2029, and they are under no pressure to sell him anytime soon. Any club hoping to sign the player might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. Bournemouth reportedly value the player at around €65 million, and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to pay that kind of money.

Evanilson faces uncertain future

Arsenal need more depth in the attacking unit, and they have been linked with players like Julian Alvarez. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to break the Bank for the Brazilian.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be exciting for the South American attacker. He has shown his quality with the Cherries, and there is no doubt that he’s good enough to play for a bigger club.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need an alternative to Benjamin Sesko. Joshua Zirkzee has also been linked with an exit.

A quality striker would be ideal for Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price for the 26-year-old in the coming months.