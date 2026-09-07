(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Kaio Jorge has attracted the attention of top clubs with his recent performances for Cruzeiro.

According to a report from Fussball News, clubs like Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the player, and they will face competition from heavyweights like Bayern Munich. Multiple clubs have sent Scouts to watch the player in action, and he has 16 goals in 38 matches this season.

Kaio Jorge attracts Aston Villa interest

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa follow up on their interest with an official offer to complete the deal. They need more quality in the attacking unit, and Jorge could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition.

The 24-year-old is entering the peak years of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. He will also have options to join elite clubs like Bayern Munich, and it remains to be seen what the player decides.

The Brazilian outfit will look to recoup as much as possible from his departure, and they value the player at around €45 million.

Aston Villa certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done, and they are looking to build a formidable project for the future. They need top-quality players to close the gap with elite clubs.

Jorge faces uncertain future

The striker has a contract with the Brazilian club until the end of 2030, and they are under no pressure to sell him for cheap. The West Midlands outfit will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

They recently won the UEFA Europa League, and they will look to sustain that level. They need top quality players at their disposal.