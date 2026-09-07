Carrick confirms injury concern for Man United attacker after 2-2 draw against Everton

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been handed a fresh injury concern after Marcus Rashford was forced off during Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.



Rashford lasted 70 minutes before being replaced, and Michael Carrick later confirmed that the decision was linked to a physical issue rather than a tactical change.

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The news will be a concern for United given Rashford’s importance to their attack and the already demanding early-season schedule.

Michael Carrick confirms Rashford felt an injury problem

Speaking after the match, Carrick was asked directly whether Rashford’s substitution had been injury-related.

He said: “Yeah, he was feeling a bit of something.”

United have yet to confirm the exact nature or severity of the problem, so it remains unclear whether Rashford will miss any upcoming fixtures.

The timing is unfortunate because the 28-year-old had looked lively against Everton and remains one of Carrick’s most dangerous attacking options, particularly from the left side.

Manchester Evening News reports that Rashford will now be assessed by United’s medical staff before a decision is made over his availability for the next match.

United had to settle for a point despite producing several promising attacking moments, and losing Rashford for any significant period would further complicate Carrick’s plans.

Man United cannot afford Rashford setback

The biggest concern is not simply that Rashford felt discomfort, it is the uncertainty around how serious the issue might be.

United have already invested heavily in their squad, but Rashford still provides qualities that are difficult to replace. His pace, direct running and ability to attack space give Carrick a threat that few other forwards in the squad can replicate.

There is also added pressure after United failed to move Rashford on during the summer.

With his £325,000-a-week salary remaining on the books, the club now need him producing consistently rather than spending time on the treatment table.

Carrick will therefore hope the substitution was precautionary.

United should resist any temptation to rush him back, though. A minor issue becoming a longer-term injury would be far more damaging than losing him for one game.

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