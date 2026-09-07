Vitor Roque celebrates a goal for Palmeiras (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past, and multiple clubs are keeping tabs on him.

According to Sportowy, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are closely monitoring his situation, and it remains to be seen whether they submit an offer to sign him in the coming months.

Vitor Roque attracts Premier League interest

The 21-year-old has done quite well since his return to Brazil, and he is highly rated across Europe. Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are currently gathering information on the player, and they could look to make their move in the near future.

Palmeiras value the player at €60 million, and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to pay that much for him. The player has a contract with the Brazilian club until the end of 2029. They are under no pressure to sell him for cheap, and any club wishing to sign the player will have to pay a premium.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham could all use More depth in the attacking unit. The Blues have been overly dependent on Joao Pedro, and Manchester United need a backup option to Benjamin Sesko.

As far as Tottenham is concerned, they have invested in Omar Marmoush, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sign another striker.

Roque faces uncertain future

The 21-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could prove to be an asset in the right team.

Palmeiras might need to be more reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through. Even though he’s a talented player with a bright future, the €60 million asking price is quite high.