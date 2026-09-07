Fulham consider desperation bid for 34 year old Champions League winning full back

Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Fulham are considering a bid for Dani Carvajal as a free agent, some sources are claiming today after a slow start to the season.

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The transfer window closed almost a week ago. Do you think that’s going to stop us talking about players moving between clubs? Absolutely not. In fact, the fun is just beginning.

As the early weeks of the season go by, teams will start to realise where they’ve left themselves short. That’s why it’s not bad thing to be a free agent right now. You just keep yourself in shape and wait for teams to get desperate and come calling.

This year seems to have an exceptionally high standard of player without a team for this time of year – and one of the biggest names out there is Dani Carvajal.

Fulham could attempt hopeful punt on Dani Carvajal

Ok so he’s 34 and has looked increasingly like a spent force in recent years. He’s still a multiple Champions League winning former Real Madrid captain. There are surely teams who would be keen to give him a year or two in the Premier League.

Fulham have been mentioned this week by sources like TeamTalk, using the logic that their new manager Alvaro Arbeloa has a long Madrid history with Carvajal, and was managing him as recently as last season when Arbeloa took over as caretaker boss at the Bernabeu.

The Whites are one of the favourites for relegation after a bad start to the season under Arbeloa, and are just the sort of side who could end up making a panic move for a big name like Carvajal. And we’re were for it.