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Former Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is currently a free agent, and he has been offered to Liverpool.

The 34-year-old could prove to be an interesting option for Liverpool if they decide to sign him. They need more quality and depth in the right-back department. Jeremie Frimpong has been quite vulnerable defensively, and they could use more experience and quality in that area.

Dani Carvajal offered to Liverpool

Carvajal has been a key player for club and country over the years, and there is no doubt he can help Liverpool improve. He would be a short-term acquisition for them, and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League side is ready to get the deal done.

He has won several major trophies during his time at Real Madrid, and his winning experience could prove to be invaluable. Apart from his quality as a player, he is a leader of the dressing room, and Liverpool could use someone like him.

They had a disappointing season last year and will be hoping to bounce back strongly. Liverpool will be looking to fight for major trophies once again, and they need leaders like him in the dressing room. They have recently sanctioned the departures of players like Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah. The former Real Madrid defender could be part of the club’s leadership group.

Carvajal attracts Premier League interest

The 34-year-old has been linked with clubs like Manchester City, as intermediaries are working to secure a big move for the player. It remains to be seen where he ends up. Despite being 34, he could be a solid short-term option in the right team.