“I don’t understand why…” – Man U legend questions club’s midfield transfer strategy

Manchester United were praised for adding midfield depth this summer – but some have questioned their strategy.

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Last season, new manager Michael Carrick just had to get Manchester United to a decent standard to succeed. Now expectations are much higher, and that’s clear after a slow start to the season.

The Red Devils drew against Everton at the weekend after conceding two late goals, and that followed a defeat to Hull in the first game of the season.

A second summer of rebuild seemed to have improved the midfield depth, but some aren’t sure about the direction that the team went in, which saw multiple options added.

Manchester United’s rebuild by stages doesn’t yet make sense on the ground

“I don’t understand why United would buy [Andrey] Santos for £50m and [Carlos] Baleba for £70m when they already have [Kobbie] Mainoo,” Paul Ince asked in an interview in the helseafc.com/en

“I felt there might be other areas where the money could have been spent. Perhaps in the full-back area or a striker to help them push for the top two or three.”

After adding a number of attackers last summer then boosting the midfield this time out, it seems that the Red Devils are undoing a segmented rebuild. Presumably the defence comes next. Is that a sensible way of breaking things down? Or does Ince have a point?

If United spend all season looking short at full back while one of Santos or Baleba sits on the bench, it will start to look a strange decision. Right now – we’re willing to give things time to develop.