Man U star attacker was team’s “best” in draw with Everton

Marcus Rashford in action for Man United against Hull City (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford is having a good start to his second term in Manchester, with a strong showing against Everton this past weekend.

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Manchester United against Everton wasn’t Sunday’s big fixture, given it was followed by Arsenal vs. Chelsea, but it was interesting enough to get plenty of eyes on it.

After a dire first half, the game really delivered in the second period. There were a flurry of late goals (some of them exceptionally good) and it ended 2-2.

One person who caught the eye in his 70 minutes on the pitch was Marcus Rashford, who is gradually forcing his way into Michael Carrick’s team. The Athletic’s summary of the game was very positive about the England winger’s impact.

Rashford form continues on upward trajectory

They claim that Rashford was “among United’s best players in the thrilling win over Ipswich Town last Sunday,” and then “their best one yesterday against Everton.”

He gave the Toffees right back Merlin Rohl a long afternoon, and was unlucky that his teammates in the middle didn’t make more of the chances he created by beating his man.

United fans will be “pleased with how the Rashford remarriage is going.” This is just the start, too. He can still get far better with more games under his belt, and the fact he’s forced his way into the team as a starter already shows that things are ahead of schedule, if anything.

The Athletic piece also quotes Man U influencer and noted Rashford hater Mark Goldbridge, who said it was a “good performance” from the winger. If even he can be persuaded…