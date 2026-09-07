“We have the same goal” – Mbappe denies Vinicius accusations as Mourinho works behind the scene

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Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.
Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe has denied that he and Vinicius Jr will have any problem playing together long term.

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Kylian Mbappe has been speaking to the media this week as his Ballon d’Or campaign ramps up once again.

This time he’s on the defensive, however. Despite some incredible form from the Frenchman to start the season, the usual accusations are out after Real Madrid stumbled to defeat against Betis at the weekend.

The usual whispers were doing the rounds that no team can support both Mbappe and Vinicius Jr in the same team. As you’d expect, Mbappe gave that opinion short shrift when asked about it

“That’s just one opinion among millions about Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world. I can’t control everything that’s said.”

“We have the same goal, which is to win titles.”

He will want to do his talking on the pitch.

Onus on Mourinho to find ideal solution for top attackers

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

It would be mad to say that Mbappe and Vinicius can’t play together – but it’s very reasonable to say that putting both of them in a team which also has the likes of Jude Bellingham and numerous other stars, is a tactical challenge.

That’s the puzzle Jose Mourinho has been brought in to solve, after Xabi Alonso and Carlo Ancelotti before him failed to manage it. It won’t be easy to balance two such attack-minded players, but it can be done.

In fact, it was going pretty well until Friday night, and a few good results on the spin will have all the talk of tactical incompatibility forgotten – until the next defeat, at least.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/2096921605901365463/photo/1

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