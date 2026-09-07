Morgan Rogers knows why Chelsea were unable to beat Arsenal in London derby

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Morgan Rogers believes Chelsea showed they can compete physically and mentally with Arsenal despite falling to a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.



The England international gave Chelsea a dream start by scoring after just 77 seconds, but Arsenal responded through Kai Havertz before Martin Odegaard completed the comeback shortly after half-time.

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The result maintained Arsenal’s perfect Premier League start, while Chelsea suffered their first league defeat under Xabi Alonso.

Rogers believes fine margins decided the game

Speaking to Chelsea club media after the match, Rogers insisted the visitors matched Arsenal in many areas and were ultimately punished by greater quality in decisive moments.

‘We never gave in. We went toe-to-toe with them physically, mentally being switched on and being so focused,’ Rogers told Chelsea club media.

‘That’s the most difficult thing with coming here and playing Arsenal. They’re so physically demanding it’s tough to play against them, but we matched them in that element.

‘Probably a bit of quality in and around the box where they scored two and we didn’t and I think ultimately you could be looking at a different game, but there’s other things that we can work.

‘That’s the way football is sometimes, you try and nit-pick sometimes but there there’s not necessarily need to because sometimes you just lose a game and that’s what it is. Not to get too down and low about it we’ll keep moving and be fine.’

There was certainly evidence to support part of Rogers’ assessment. Chelsea produced 13 shots, but the quality of those opportunities was the bigger problem. Their expected-goals figure was only 0.35, highlighting how effectively Arsenal restricted clear chances after the early goal.

Reuters also noted that the victory extended Arsenal’s unbeaten run against Chelsea to 12 matches in all competitions.

Chelsea competed well but Arsenal were ruthless

Rogers is right that Chelsea were not overwhelmed.

They matched Arsenal’s intensity for long periods, threatened in transition and remained competitive until the final whistle.

But there is still an important gap.

Arsenal were more composed after falling behind and produced greater quality when opportunities arrived. Havertz and Odegaard converted decisive moments, while Chelsea struggled to turn promising attacks into clear chances.

That is the difference between competing with champions and actually beating them.

Chelsea should take encouragement from the performance, but Rogers’ own words identify the next step perfectly: quality in and around the penalty area.

5 things we learned from Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Chelsea