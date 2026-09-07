“My best season by far” – Top striker makes his Ballon d’Or case clear with latest quotes

Harry Kane celebrates a goal for Bayern Munich this season (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Harry Kane is in contention for the Ballon d’Or this year, and claims he’s just happy to be nominated for the award.

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The summer is over, the transfer window has closed, leagues are underway and September is already a week deep. For the very best players in the world this means just one thing – Ballon d’Or campaigning season is here.

Some do the heavy lifting themselves, some are asked by the media. Either way, the top candidates simply can’t avoid talking about it.

We’ve already heard Kylian Mbappe put on the spot about where he considers himself in the race for the game’s top individual award. Next up is Harry Kane, who had a superb season with Bayern Munich and then made some decisive interventions for England as they finished third at the World Cup.

Kane claims he’s just happy to be nominated

“Of course, now it is out of my hands, it is down to the voters and the people who decide it. The season I had was my best season by far, and we’ll have to wait and see,” Kane told TNT Sport in an interview this week, pointing out how much he deserves it while simultaneously claiming it’s out out of his hands.

“I’m happy that I am in contention, so we will have to wait and see.”

The fact that a Spain team based on teamwork, without superstar individual performances, won the World Cup makes this an interesting year. The best candidates from that tournament don’t necessarily line up with the best club performers over the last 12 months.

That could mean some extra-strong canvassing from the contenders like Kane.