“It’s not good enough” – Joe Cole slams Chelsea transfer makers for helping Arsenal

Kai Havertz warming up for Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea were delighted with the price they got selling Kai Havertz to Arsenal – but he’s since come back to haunt them.

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Kai Havertz played a key role in Arsenal’s win over Chelsea yesterday – not the first time that the former Blue has returned to haunt his old club.

One person who wasn’t happy with what he was seeing was former Chelsea winger Joe Cole. He slammed Chelsea for letting the attacker go to their rivals:

“I think if you’ve got Kai Havertz at your club you’re watching him every day, week in, week out,” Cole said on Premier League Productions, in quotes picked up by the Daily Mirror.

“Coaches and managers come and go, but the Directors of Football? Look at the amount of money on centre-forwards the club has spent since they him go out the door.

“It’s just not good enough; I think it’s got to stop happening. It happened with Kevin De Bruyne [leaving]; it happened with Kai Havertz.

“Those kind of deals never happened at Manchester United with Sir Alex Ferguson, or with Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. When did you hear of them letting go of a player who went on to become world class at one of your rivals?”

Havertz wages made sale inevitable

There are probably two ways the Chelsea sporting directors would defend themselves – firstly the Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger comparisons just don’t apply at this level anymore. The game has changed, in terms of finances and transfers alone, so much since their time.

Secondly, the sale of Havertz was made essential by his huge wages as the club looked to rebuild the entire squad and model from the ground up. It wasn’t that they thought he wasn’t good, it was that his salary simply didn’t fit into their limits.