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Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Atletico Madrid defender Jorge Dominguez.

The 16-year-old is highly rated at Atletico Madrid, and he is a youth player for the Spanish club. Arsenal were hoping to sign Julian Alvarez during the summer window, and club Director Andrea Berta asked about Dominguez, as per TEAMtalk.

Jorge Dominguez attracts Arsenal interest

The youngster is highly rated across Europe, and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to make a move for him in future. He could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for the Premier League club.

The Spain under-17 international has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world in future, and Arsenal could groom him into a star. Arsenal have a terrific squad at their disposal, and they will look to dominate English and European football in the coming seasons. They need to build for the future, and investing in promising young players is a step in the right direction.

However, it will be difficult for them to convince Atletico Madrid to sell the player.

Can Arsenal sign Dominguez?

The player is highly rated at the Spanish club, and other top clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City are also monitoring his development. Arsenal will need to act quickly and offer a premium in order to convince the Spanish outfit. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 16-year-old needs a clear pathway for his development, and he will need to choose his next destination carefully. If Arsenal decide to sign him, he is likely to join up with the academy for now. He must also seek assurance of a pathway at the club before the move.