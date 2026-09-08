TRNAVA, SLOVAKIA - JUNE 21: Jonathan Rowe of U21 England in action against Marc Pubill of U21 Spain during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2025 Quarter-Final match between Spain and England at A. Malatinsky Stadium on June 21, 2025 in Trnava, Slovakia. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club.

According to Fussball News.De, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

Arsenal reportedly made concrete enquiries regarding a potential transfer last summer, but Atletico Madrid were unwilling to let the player leave.

Marc Pubill attracts Premier League interest

The 23-year-old defender can operate as a central defender as well as a right back. His versatility makes him an attractive prospect for English clubs. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to return for him in the near future. They are already well stocked in the defensive unit, and it would not make a lot of sense for them to sign the player.

On the other hand, Manchester United and Liverpool could certainly use a player like him. They need more depth in the defensive unit, and the 23-year-old utility man would be ideal for them. They could also offer him regular opportunities. It remains to be seen whether they make an official approach soon.

What next for Pubill?

The 23-year-old could cost up to €60 million. He has a long-term contract with the Spanish club until 2030, and they are under no pressure to sell him cheaply.

Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the player, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price. The English clubs certainly have the financial muscle to afford the player, and Pubill could be excited to take on a new challenge.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months. It seems unlikely that Atletico Madrid will let him leave mid-season, and any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.