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Chelsea are now prepared to make a move for the Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott when the transfer window reopens in January.

They wanted to sign the 23-year-old central midfielder in the summer, but they failed to get the deal done. They are now preparing a fresh move for the January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

Alex Scott emerges as Chelsea’s January target

Chelsea are in desperate need of a quality central midfielder after the departure of Enzo Fernandez. They also failed to sign Lamine Camara from AS Monaco on deadline day.

Chelsea are currently using players like Malo Gusto and Reece James in the middle of the park, but they are now looking to bring in specialist options.

Scott has been outstanding in the Premier League with Bournemouth, and he has the quality to play for Chelsea. He could be a long-term asset for them. The England under-21 international will add composure, control and physicality in the middle of the park. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be exciting for him as well. However, he is likely to cost a lot of money.

They could use more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park as well, and Camara would be an excellent acquisition.

Scott’s potential move to Chelsea

The Cherries won’t want to lose him easily, and he has a contract with them until 2028. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea is prepared to pay a premium.

Chelsea have started the Premier League season well despite a recent defeat to Arsenal. They will be hoping to finish in the top four and fight for trophies. Adding more quality in the middle of the park in January should be a priority.