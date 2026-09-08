Crystal Palace working to agree deal with England defender

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are determined to secure Tyrick Mitchell’s long-term future and are preparing to reward the defender with a significant new contract.



The 27-year-old has developed into one of Palace’s most reliable performers since making his senior debut in 2020.

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With his current deal due to expire next summer, the Eagles are keen to remove any uncertainty before rival clubs are given an opportunity to make their move.

Crystal Palace ready to reward Mitchell with new deal

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that Palace are prepared to make a major effort to keep Mitchell at Selhurst Park.

“Tyrick Mitchell has been an outstanding player for Crystal Palace,” Brown told Football Insider.

“They will be doing everything in their power to keep him at the club and extend his contract, so I expect there will be a bumper deal in the offing for him in the near future.

“Palace want to show how much they appreciate, admire and respect the job he has done for them over a number of years now.

“He gives you an 8/10 performance every week, he’s always available, never kicks up a fuss or causes any problems, he just gets on with his job and he does it well.”

Mitchell strengthened his negotiating position further with an exceptional performance against Fulham. He scored twice as Palace came from behind to win 3-2, helping Pierre Sage secure his first Premier League victory as manager.

The Guardian highlighted Mitchell’s unlikely brace, with Ben Chilwell eventually scoring the winner.

Palace cannot afford to let the defender leave

Keeping Mitchell should be a priority.

He may not always attract the attention given to more attacking full-backs, but reliability has enormous value in the Premier League. Mitchell consistently provides defensive discipline, availability and tactical balance.

His attacking game has also improved, as the Fulham performance demonstrated.

The biggest concern for Palace is his contract situation. Allowing an established England international to enter the final months of his deal would invite interest from bigger clubs and potentially leave Palace receiving nothing for a valuable asset.

Previous links with Arsenal and Manchester United show there would likely be a market for him.

A bumper contract therefore makes sense both financially and football-wise.

Palace have already dealt with considerable transfer speculation around several key players. Losing another dependable starter unnecessarily would only create another rebuilding job.

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