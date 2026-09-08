Ian Wright hails 'fantastic' Arsenal player who impressed against Chelsea

Ian Wright believes Arsenal have landed another major success in the transfer market after Ezri Konsa impressed during Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea.



The £55m summer signing from Aston Villa was brought in to strengthen an already deep defensive unit, and his importance has increased quickly because of William Saliba’s injury.

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Against Chelsea, Konsa helped Arsenal recover from conceding after just 77 seconds and contributed to a defensive performance that limited the visitors’ best attacking moments.

Ian Wright praises Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa

Speaking on Sky Sports, Wright highlighted both Konsa’s quality and his versatility, arguing that Arsenal needed someone capable of stepping in without causing a major drop in level.

‘Mikel Arteta has always said he doesn’t want a big drop-off [from his starting line-up and bench],’ Wright said on Sky Sports, as reported by Metro.

‘Now you would struggle not to have a drop-off when you consider what William Saliba has done for Arsenal but I think Ezri Konsa is a fantastic signing.

‘Look at his capabilities and experience and the fact he’s versatile as well. We needed someone like him because of Saliba’s injury.

‘It was a fantastic signing if you look at his age and experience.’

Konsa’s performance came in a match that reinforced Arsenal’s strong start to the season.

Opta Analyst noted that the Gunners have now won all three of their opening Premier League matches while conceding just one goal, something they have achieved only twice before in top-flight history.

Konsa gives Arteta the depth he wants in his squad

Wright’s assessment is difficult to argue with.

Konsa was not signed to replace Saliba permanently. He was signed so Arsenal could survive periods without one of their best defenders and still maintain a title-winning standard.

That is already proving valuable.

At 28, Konsa brings Premier League experience, international pedigree and the ability to play at centre-back or right-back. He also looks comfortable in Arsenal’s high defensive line, which is crucial in Arteta’s system.

The bigger point is squad resilience.

Last season, Arsenal’s defensive consistency was one of the main reasons they won the title. This year, injuries could easily have disrupted that strength.

Instead, Konsa has arrived and immediately reduced the risk.

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