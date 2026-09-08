Romano confirms Man United deal to sign midfielder from arch rivals Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have completed a deal to sign highly-rated 16-year-old Isaac Konde from Liverpool in a notable academy move between two of English football’s biggest rivals.



Konde has been regarded as one of the more promising young players in Liverpool’s youth system, but United have moved quickly to secure his signature as part of their continued push to recruit elite teenage talent with long-term first-team potential.

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Man United complete Isaac Konde deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, all formal steps required for Konde’s move to Manchester United were completed over the past 24 hours.

🚨🔴 Manchester United have completed deal to sign 16-year-old midfielder Isaac Konde from Liverpool, here we go! All set for #MUFC move as formal steps have been completed in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/JoYA8BcjNF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2026

The teenager has not yet featured for Liverpool’s senior side but appeared for their Under-18s last season and has been used in advanced midfield and wide roles.

Read Liverpool reports that Konde had been highly rated within Liverpool’s academy, making his decision to join United particularly frustrating from a Reds perspective.

The move also continues United’s strategy of targeting promising youngsters before their valuations rise dramatically.

Michael Carrick already has several academy players pushing towards senior involvement, while the club have recently made efforts to create clearer pathways for younger players through loans and first-team opportunities.

For Liverpool, losing a talented youngster directly to Man United will inevitably attract attention, even if Konde was still some distance from senior football.

United are investing in future value

This is not the type of signing that immediately changes United’s Premier League season, but it could become important several years down the line.

Recruiting highly-rated teenagers from rival academies is often about identifying potential before the wider market catches up.

Konde already has the technical ability and directness to stand out at youth level, but his next challenge will be adapting to United’s academy structure and developing physically.

There will also be significant competition.

Man United already possess several exciting young midfielders and attackers, meaning Konde will have to earn every step towards senior football.

Still, the logic is clear.

Instead of waiting until a player is 20 or 21 and worth tens of millions, United are trying to secure talent earlier and develop it internally.

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