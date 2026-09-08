Souness makes astonishing claim about Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice

Graeme Souness has renewed his criticism of Declan Rice despite the Arsenal midfielder continuing to play a central role in the Premier League champions’ perfect start to the new season.



Rice helped Arsenal secure a 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, but Souness remains unconvinced by the England international’s positioning.

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The former Liverpool captain believes Rice drops too deep during Arsenal’s build-up and therefore limits his ability to influence matches further forward.

Souness criticises Rice’s deep positioning

Speaking on Piers Morgan’s Football Uncensored, Souness argued that Rice too often positions himself alongside Arsenal’s defenders rather than taking responsibility in midfield.

“How many times do you see him as the last man with the ball,” he told Morgan.

“In the build-up, he’s last man. He’s sitting between two centre-halves or between the centre-half and the full-back. He’s last man. A lot of the time, he doesn’t play in midfield.

“In my second or third home game (of my career), I went into the back four like all midfield players do today. It’s old man’s football. It’s cheating. An old man’s way of playing midfield. You get the ball under no pressure and you play it out to the full-back.”

Souness did acknowledge Rice’s defensive quality but remained critical of his overall influence.

“He (Rice) plays too deep to affect the game,” Souness continued. “I don’t think he’s got enough football. Let me tell you what he can do. He’s the best defensive midfielder in the country right now, he smells danger. But then again, he’s back there all the time.”

The wider numbers make the criticism interesting. Opta Analyst has highlighted Arsenal’s ability to control matches through midfield, with Rice central to their pressing structure and defensive protection.

Is Souness right to judge the Arsenal midfielder?

Souness raises a legitimate tactical point, but modern midfield roles are far more fluid than they were during his playing career.

Rice dropping between defenders is not necessarily evidence that he is hiding from midfield responsibility. It can be a deliberate Arteta instruction designed to help Arsenal build through pressure and free other players higher up the pitch.

His biggest value is also not purely creative.

Rice covers enormous ground, protects transitions, wins second balls and gives Arsenal defensive security when full-backs push forward.

That said, Souness is right that Rice can still become more influential in advanced areas.

The £105m midfielder has already shown he can score, create and dominate higher up the pitch.

Arsenal may ultimately get even more from him by finding the right balance between defensive responsibility and attacking freedom.

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