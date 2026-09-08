Liverpool and Man United are tracking Newcastle's £65-70m rated 'mature' star

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are both keeping a close eye on Newcastle United defender Malick Thiaw as they assess potential defensive reinforcements for future transfer windows.



The 25-year-old Germany international has developed into an important figure at St James’ Park since arriving from AC Milan in August 2025.

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His Premier League adaptation, physical strength and ability to defend large spaces have made him an attractive option for two clubs that could look to strengthen at centre-back in 2027.

Liverpool and Man United track Malick Thiaw

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool and Man United have been monitoring Thiaw’s performances, although no formal negotiations or direct talks have taken place.

Liverpool’s interest is particularly understandable given the questions surrounding their defence.

Virgil van Dijk is approaching the latter stages of his Anfield career, while Andoni Iraola will eventually need another centre-back capable of becoming a long-term starter.

Liverpool have actually monitored Thiaw before. Independent Nigeria reported in March that the Reds had identified the German as a possible defensive target while assessing ways to improve their back line.

United also have a clear reason to watch the situation. Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt all face uncertainty over their longer-term roles, with United expected to prioritise defensive recruitment next summer.

Newcastle, however, have no intention of selling. Thiaw is contracted until 2029 and would reportedly command around £65m-£70m, despite a market valuation closer to €45m.

Thiaw makes sense for both clubs

Thiaw fits what both Liverpool and United should be looking for.

He is physically imposing, strong aerially and quick enough to defend higher up the pitch. His ability to play at centre-back, right-back or even in defensive midfield also provides useful tactical flexibility.

For Liverpool, he could eventually help lead the transition away from Van Dijk and give Iraola another defender comfortable playing aggressively.

United’s need may be greater. Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven are considered long-term building blocks, but Michael Carrick still needs another dependable centre-back entering his prime years.

Thiaw would provide exactly that balance between experience and future value. The major obstacle is Newcastle’s position.

They have already undergone a significant summer rebuild and have little reason to lose another important player.

The Newcastle defender has been described as a ‘mature‘ man.

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