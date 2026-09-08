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Edson Alvarez and Soungoutou Magassa have been linked with moves away from West Ham United this summer.

The two players have not yet sorted out their futures, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to leave the London club before the transfer window closes in other countries. The transfer window has already closed for English clubs, but they can still sell players to foreign teams.

Edson Alvarez and Soungoutou Magassa face uncertain futures

Clubs from Turkey are interested in signing Alvarez, and the Mexican International is looking to sort out his future quickly. Meanwhile, Magassa was linked with clubs like Crystal Palace. However, the move did not materialise eventually.

The player reportedly pushed for a move this summer, but he has apologised to club management and his teammates for trying to force an exit. He is currently recovering from an injury, and he could be a part of the first team once he is fit and firing.

Alvarez’s future remains unclear

As for Alvarez, he is in limbo right now, and he will look to find a solution. There is no doubt that the Mexican could be a useful option for West Ham United. However, he will need to sort out his future with the manager first.

If West Ham is willing to give him regular opportunities in the Championship, it would be ideal for him to move on. He’s at the peak of his career, and sitting on the bench at the Championship club would not be ideal for him. Clubs in Turkey are keeping tabs on him, and they might be able to offer an exit route.