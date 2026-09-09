Photo via footballontnt

Liverpool are ahead for the first time tonight, and it is Alexis Mac Allister who has delivered the breakthrough with a thunderous rocket from the edge of the box.

The Reds picked up in the second half precisely where they ended the first, piling intense pressure on the opposition and quickly earning themselves a thoroughly deserved lead.

Alexis Mac Allister scores stunning goal vs Atletico Madrid

The goal came from a brilliant piece of individual trickery by Rio Ngumoha, who beat Marcos Llorente with ease using his quick feet before pulling the trigger.

While Ngumoha’s initial effort was blocked by the defense, the ball ricocheted directly into the path of Mac Allister lurking at the edge of the penalty area.

Without hesitation, the World Cup winner unleashed a stunning strike with his weaker foot.

The ball flew low, fast, and straight into the bottom left corner past the helpless goalkeeper to complete the turnaround.

Watch the goal below:

Mac Allister FIRES Liverpool into the lead at Anfield! ? ? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/KGOvuAEU4W — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 9, 2026

Should Liverpool hand Mac Allister a new contract?

Liverpool’s comeback is particularly significant for Mac Allister, who had been the subject of major contract uncertainty before kick-off after admitting he was “very, very sad” that the club had not offered him a new deal.

Mac Allister remains a world-class player and there will be plenty of suitors for him, with the likes of Real Madrid as well as several Premier League teams including Man City and Chelsea linked with him over the summer.

Mac Allister’s father has recently revealed that the Argentina international wants to remain at Anfield, while the player’s own comments made it clear that he would welcome a new deal.

With Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch having recently signed new contracts, Mac Allister will be hoping his latest performance gives Liverpool another reason to reconsider his situation.