Martin Odegaard, Christos Tzolis, and Paul Merson (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes Martin Odegaard being back to his best is like Mikel Arteta having a new £100m signing.

The pundit is clearly a big fan of Odegaard, and feels that his recent form could be key for the Gunners in the season ahead.

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See below as Merson tells Sky Sports that he feels Arsenal might still struggle without that star attacker signing that they couldn’t get in this summer, though Odegaard staying fit and playing like he is now provides them something similar…

"Odegaard is back to what he was two years ago, like a £100m signing" ? Martin Odegaard has impressed Paul Merson at the start of this season ? pic.twitter.com/b6c5ZspCWD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 9, 2026

“He (Odegaard) is back to what he was two years ago,” Merson said. “If he can keep on playing the way he’s playing, that’s like a £100m new signing.”

Odegaard has had some issues in recent times, with the Norway international surprisingly managing only one goal in all competitions last season.

The 27-year-old is on three goals in four games so far this term, so that’s already a big improvement, and it’s surely a sign that he’s capable of hitting double figures again as he did in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Arsenal can still go to another level with Odegaard, Havertz, and Saka

Odegaard wasn’t the only one who missed a lot of games and struggled to find his best form last season – we didn’t see enough from Kai Havertz or Bukayo Saka either.

AFC played some of their best football under Mikel Arteta in that remarkable run in the 2023/24 season when they took the title race to the final day, but ultimately lost out to Manchester City.

That run coincided with Odegaard, Havertz, and Saka playing together regularly and combining superbly to make Arsenal a much more potent attacking force than they even looked when they won the title last season.

Arsenal’s football may not have been pretty enough for some people last year, but we’re seeing signs now with this trio returning to form that there’s still another level they can get to.