Viktor Gyokeres in action for Arsenal (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres could reportedly be facing an uncertain Arsenal future as he was not seen as unsellable this summer.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs, who says the Gunners could be open to parting ways with Gyokeres in the summer of 2027, though the current expectation is that he will not leave in January.

The Sweden international had a mixed start to life at the Emirates Stadium, and Jacobs has responded to talk that he could have been included in a deal for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

It seems Gyokeres may also have been offered to Saudi Pro League clubs, though this did not materialise and he looks set for at least one more season with Arsenal.

Ben Jacobs on Viktor Gyokeres transfer situation

Speaking on the Market Madness podcast, Jacobs said: “Yes, at the moment (Gyokeres will stay at Arsenal for the full season), but with the Julian Alvarez situation, one structure tabled was that it was cash plus Gyokeres, and Atletico Madrid really liked Gyokeres, but as long as Julian Alvarez stayed at the club it wasn’t as urgent for them to bring in a player like Viktor Gyokeres.

“But it’s true to my understanding that Viktor Gyokeres was not entirely unsellable and was touted to the Saudi market as well.

“And this is where the manager always wants plausible deniability, because he’ll accept the project decision to sell a certain player, but if they stay, the manager tells you they’re 100% invested, and he wants to keep them, and that’s been the case.

“Mikel Arteta said Gyokeres would 100% stay, and that is my expectation for the season.

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“I’m not aware of anything behind the scenes trying to force him out of the club or any imminent winter exit, but it will be true over the course of the next few windows that if the right offer comes in that meets Arsenal’s valuation and is something Gyokeres wants.

“I don’t expect Arsenal to stand in his way, but I would be surprised if that is in a winter market when he still has value to the squad.

“In the summer of 2027, Gyokeres’ future may become more of a topic of conversation.”

Viktor Gyokeres’ tough start to the new season

Gyokeres was first choice up front for Arsenal for much of last season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions to fire the club to the Premier League title and the final of the Champions League.

However, when Kai Havertz returned to fitness towards the end of the campaign, he started ahead of Gyokeres more often, including in that Champions League final defeat to PSG.

The Germany international now also seems to be clearly ahead of Gyokeres so far this season, and his fine form perhaps means it’s unlikely Mikel Arteta will change anything in that department any time soon.