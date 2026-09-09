(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Ben White has named Marcus Rashford as the toughest attacker he has faced in the Premier League, offering major praise to the Manchester United forward ahead of another demanding season.



White has come up against many of the league’s most dangerous players since joining Arsenal from Brighton for £50 million in 2021, including Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Son Heung-min.

Despite that, the 28-year-old still believes Rashford presents the most difficult individual challenge.

Ben White picks Rashford as toughest opponent

Speaking to Men In Blazers, White was asked which Premier League attacker has been the hardest for him to defend against.

He said: ‘I’d probably still go with [Marcus] Rashford, I think he’s the toughest I’ve played against.’

That is significant praise considering Rashford has endured an inconsistent period over the past two years.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Barcelona before returning to Old Trafford this summer, and he has since worked his way back into Michael Carrick’s first-team plans.

His return has not been completely straightforward. Rashford was substituted during Man United’s 2-2 draw with Everton 6 after feeling discomfort, although the problem is not currently believed to be serious.

Manchester Evening News reported that United’s medical staff are monitoring the issue ahead of the Manchester derby against Manchester City on September 13.

No players have had more carries lead to a chance than Marcus Rashford (5) in the Premier League so far this season. Impressive return. 👏 pic.twitter.com/LhHUk5wgPk — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 9, 2026

White’s praise shows Rashford still commands respect

White’s comments are a useful reminder that Rashford’s reputation among defenders remains extremely strong.

At his best, Rashford combines explosive acceleration, direct running and the ability to attack space behind a defensive line. For a full-back or centre-back, that makes him particularly difficult to contain because one mistimed step can immediately create a clear goalscoring opportunity.

His biggest challenge has never really been talent.

Consistency, confidence and fitness have been the bigger issues.

That is why this season feels important.

United kept Rashford after failing to find a suitable summer exit, and Carrick now needs to get more from him than simply occasional flashes of quality.

White’s assessment suggests defenders still fear what Rashford can do when he is fully sharp.

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