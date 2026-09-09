Chelsea likely to discuss swap transfer in January after Blues misfit asked to leave

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso applauds the fans (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly likely to try again for the transfer of Roma midfielder Manu Kone in January, and the deal could involve Jamie Gittens.

According to Simon Phillips, the Blues looked into signing Kone in the summer, while Gittens also informed the club that he was keen to leave them to join Roma.

Chelsea going back in for Kone looks like a logical move, with the west London giants losing Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City on Deadline Day, while they also missed out on Lamine Camara.

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As previously reported by Simon Phillips in another Substack post, Chelsea and Camara were both fuming with his club Monaco for cancelling the deal at a late stage.

If CFC don’t go back in for Camara after their difficulties in dealing with Monaco, then Kone looks a fine alternative.

Chelsea tipped to move again for Manu Kone

Discussing a possible Kone/Gittens swap, Phillips wrote: “SPTC Sources understand that Chelsea are planning to go back to Roma again soon and speak about a winter deal to sign their midfielder Manu Kone.

“The two clubs spoke in deadline week in the summer regarding a deal for Kone, but in the end, it all just became a bit too late and a bit too rushed to get anything done. But Roma were more than open to speaking about selling Kone. In the end, they could not find an agreement and Chelsea then turned to Lamine Camara instead because time was running out.

“Part of the issue was that Roma wanted to sign Jamie Gittens from Chelsea as part of the deal for Kone. It would obviously have needed to be a separate deal officially, and there was a lot to sort out if both clubs were to get this one through, and it would have also needed Gittens agreeing to join Roma.

“Kone was keen on Chelsea, and Gittens had actually gone to Chelsea asking them to let him leave on a permanent deal. Chelsea communicated to Roma that they would sell Gittens to them as part of the Kone talks, but Roma only wanted to loan him.

“Our sources have heard that Gittens may well come into the talks with Roma again regarding Kone as Chelsea ponder their options to sign a new midfielder in January. Gittens is very concerned with his game time at Chelsea and his agents started looking for other options late in the window, but it all just became too much of a rush for everyone involved.”

Jamie Gittens should leave Chelsea

It makes sense that Gittens has previously asked about leaving Chelsea, as it’s fair to say his move to Stamford Bridge hasn’t really worked out at all.

The 22-year-old looked a hugely promising talent at former club Borussia Dortmund, but he only has one goal in 28 appearances for Chelsea so far.

There’s also a lot of competition for places in Xabi Alonso’s squad, so he might do better to revive his career with a club like Roma.