(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Sweden boss Graham Potter has shared an encouraging update on the return of Dejan Kulusevski, hinting that the Tottenham forward is on the verge of making his long-awaited comeback.

The 26-year-old winger has endured a grueling spell on the sidelines following knee cartilage surgery, remaining out of action for over 15 months.

However, both club and country are now preparing for his imminent return to match fitness.

Graham Potter gives injury update on Dejan Kulusevski

Speaking about the attacker’s recovery progress, national team head coach Graham Potter expressed huge admiration for Kulusevski’s resilience throughout a complex rehabilitation process.

Potter confirmed that the Swede is edging much closer to competitive action and could feature in Sweden’s upcoming autumn international fixtures. He told SVT:

“He is actually very close. I am so impressed with how he has handled his injury.

“We have to be careful with him. I hope he comes with us (September/October), but we have to talk to Dejan and Tottenham first.”

Potter reiterated the crucial role Kulusevski plays for Sweden, describing him as a world-class presence whose character and technical quality significantly elevate the squad.

While the national team management remains eager to recall him, any decision will be made in close consultation with Spurs’ medical staff to avoid rushing his integration.

Dejan Kulusevski suffered minor setback after Tottenham return

Dejan Kulusevski recently provided Tottenham with a huge boost by returning to full-team training after almost 500 days out of action.

The winger then came close to making his competitive comeback when he was named in Tottenham’s squad for the Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.

However, a “small problem” during preparations ultimately saw Spurs take the cautious approach and leave him out of the fixture.

The decision was made as a precaution, particularly given the severity and length of his previous knee injury.

Despite that minor setback, Kulusevski’s recovery remains firmly on track.

With Potter now confirming that the Swedish star is “very close”, Tottenham supporters could finally be nearing the return of one of their most important attacking players.