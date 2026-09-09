"Untouchable" Chelsea star likely to earn new contract despite Xabi Alonso concern

Estevao Willian celebrates with Chelsea teammate Jamie Gittens (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian is reportedly still seen as “untouchable” inside Stamford Bridge despite no longer looking guaranteed as much playing time.

Estevao shone in his first season at Stamford Bridge last term, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

However, it’s unclear if Estevao fits as well into the system of new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, while the arrival of Morgan Rogers this summer has also surely pushed the Brazilian down the pecking order.

A recent report from ESPN Brasil suggested that Estevao was unsure he’d get as much playing time under Alonso, but the Telegraph now suggest there’s no major issue.

The Telegraph report even suggests that Estevao remains something of a golden boy for the west London giants, who could reward him with a new deal.

Can Estevao become the new Lamine Yamal?

Estevao’s huge potential and playing style have both seen him compared with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

Jorrel Hato spoke highly of Estevao last season, admitting that probably the only teenager he’d ever seen performing at such a high level was Yamal.

The Spain international broke through at Barca at a young age and quickly became a key player for the club, but it remains to be seen if Estevao will get the same opportunities.

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With Chelsea so often making big signings and changing their squad around, not to mention the frequent managerial changes, it makes it hard to predict how Estevao or indeed anyone will fit into their plans.

The 19-year-old clearly seems to be highly regarded by the club, however, so fans will hope they don’t make a mistake and risk losing this huge talent.