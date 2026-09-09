Ex-Man United attacker offered chance to make Premier League return with Everton

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Anthony Martial remains one of the most intriguing free agents on the market after receiving interest from Everton and multiple Ligue 1 clubs.



The 30-year-old is available after terminating his contract with Monterrey following a difficult spell in Mexico.

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Martial is understood to be keen on choosing the right sporting project rather than simply accepting the first offer available, which explains why he has already turned down concrete proposals.

Anthony Martial is not short of suitors

According to Foot Mercato, two unnamed Ligue 1 clubs have submitted firm contract offers to Martial.

One is believed to be competing near the top of the table, while the other is involved in a relegation battle. However, neither club was willing to guarantee Martial a regular starting role, prompting the former Manchester United forward to reject both approaches.

Everton have also made enquiries about a potential deal as David Moyes searches for extra attacking depth.

Martial’s situation is complicated by his recent form. He scored just one goal and provided three assists in 20 appearances for Monterrey, while his salary in Mexico was reportedly around €3.5m per year.

talkSPORT reports that Everton have considered Martial because of their shortage of senior strikers following Beto’s departure and the collapse of their move for Folarin Balogun.

Ex-Man United star needs to make a decision soon

Martial is entitled to be selective, but his current position carries obvious risk.

At 30, and after several injury-hit and inconsistent seasons, he is no longer negotiating from the position of strength he once had at Man United.

Rejecting a move because there is no guaranteed starting role is understandable, but any top-flight club is likely to expect him to earn his place.

Everton could actually offer a useful route back into English football. Martial already understands the Premier League and would provide an alternative to Thierno Barry, particularly if Moyes wants more experience in attack.

A return to Ligue 1 may be emotionally appealing too, but salary expectations and playing-time demands could continue to complicate negotiations.

The key now is finding stability.

Martial still possesses technical quality, pace and the ability to play either centrally or from the left. But reputation alone will not secure his next contract.

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