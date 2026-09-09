Ex-Man United attacker offered chance to make Premier League return with Everton

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Manchester United logo on corner flag at Old Trafford
(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Anthony Martial remains one of the most intriguing free agents on the market after receiving interest from Everton and multiple Ligue 1 clubs.

The 30-year-old is available after terminating his contract with Monterrey following a difficult spell in Mexico.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Martial is understood to be keen on choosing the right sporting project rather than simply accepting the first offer available, which explains why he has already turned down concrete proposals.

Anthony Martial is not short of suitors

Anthony Martial
(Photo by Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

According to Foot Mercato, two unnamed Ligue 1 clubs have submitted firm contract offers to Martial.

One is believed to be competing near the top of the table, while the other is involved in a relegation battle. However, neither club was willing to guarantee Martial a regular starting role, prompting the former Manchester United forward to reject both approaches.

Everton have also made enquiries about a potential deal as David Moyes searches for extra attacking depth.

Martial’s situation is complicated by his recent form. He scored just one goal and provided three assists in 20 appearances for Monterrey, while his salary in Mexico was reportedly around €3.5m per year.

talkSPORT reports that Everton have considered Martial because of their shortage of senior strikers following Beto’s departure and the collapse of their move for Folarin Balogun.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso celebrates
Chelsea considered move for Portuguese midfielder before trusting current options
Lewis Hall in action for Newcastle against Bournemouth
“Talks have accelerated” – Journalist provides update on Man United transfer target
Ronald Araujo Liverpool
Liverpool stance on Araujo has emerged as £47m permanent transfer decision looms

Ex-Man United star needs to make a decision soon

(Photo by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Martial is entitled to be selective, but his current position carries obvious risk.

At 30, and after several injury-hit and inconsistent seasons, he is no longer negotiating from the position of strength he once had at Man United.

Rejecting a move because there is no guaranteed starting role is understandable, but any top-flight club is likely to expect him to earn his place.

Everton could actually offer a useful route back into English football. Martial already understands the Premier League and would provide an alternative to Thierno Barry, particularly if Moyes wants more experience in attack.

A return to Ligue 1 may be emotionally appealing too, but salary expectations and playing-time demands could continue to complicate negotiations.

The key now is finding stability.

Martial still possesses technical quality, pace and the ability to play either centrally or from the left. But reputation alone will not secure his next contract.

Man United rule out defensive move despite free agent opportunity

More Stories Anthony Martial

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *