Liverpool stance on Araujo has emerged as £47m permanent transfer decision looms

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly increasingly satisfied with Ronald Araujo’s impact since his summer loan move from Barcelona, with the Uruguayan already strengthening the case for a permanent transfer next year.



The 27-year-old arrived at Anfield on a season-long loan after Barcelona sanctioned his departure, and Liverpool hold an option to buy him for around £47m.

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Although the move was initially viewed as a relatively low-risk solution to defensive depth problems, Araujo’s early performances suggest he could become much more than a temporary fix.

Liverpool pleased with Araujo’s early impact

According to Diario Sport, Liverpool are delighted with how Araujo has settled into life under Andoni Iraola and are already viewing the defender’s purchase option positively.

Araujo’s versatility has quickly become one of his biggest strengths. He can operate centrally or at right-back, which gives Iraola the ability to alter his defensive setup depending on the opposition.

That was particularly evident in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on September 5. Araujo started at right-back ahead of Jeremie Frimpong and produced an impressive defensive performance.

Liverpool.com reported that Araujo won nine of his 10 duels, all six of his aerial duels, and made seven clearances in the victory.

Virgil van Dijk also praised his ability to cover multiple defensive positions after the match.

£47m could look like excellent value

Liverpool should not rush into a permanent decision after only a handful of appearances, but the early signs are extremely encouraging.

Araujo provides something Iraola’s squad badly needed: defensive aggression, aerial dominance and experience at the highest level.

His ability to fill in at right-back is particularly valuable because Frimpong offers greater attacking threat but can leave more defensive space behind him. Against more physical opponents, Araujo gives Liverpool a much stronger one-on-one presence.

The £47m fee is substantial, especially for a defender who has dealt with injury problems in the past, so availability will be crucial over the full season.

But if he remains fit and continues performing at this level, Liverpool would struggle to find another defender with his experience and versatility for significantly less money.

There is also the longer-term question of Van Dijk’s future.

Araujo may not be his direct replacement, but securing another elite-level centre-back before that transition becomes urgent would be sensible planning.

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