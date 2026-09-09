Liverpool want Newcastle man to replace Virgil Van Dijk

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are both monitoring Newcastle United defender Malick Thiaw as they begin planning major defensive changes for 2027.



The 25-year-old Germany international has impressed since moving to St James’ Park from AC Milan in 2025, establishing himself as a regular starter under Matthias Jaissle.

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His Premier League experience, physical strength and ability to defend in space have made him particularly attractive to two clubs looking for long-term centre-back solutions.

Liverpool face Man United competition for Thiaw

As per CaughtOffside exclusive, Liverpool have identified Thiaw as one potential successor to Virgil van Dijk, while Man United are also closely monitoring his development.

No negotiations or direct contact have taken place, but both clubs are expected to continue scouting him throughout the season.

Liverpool’s interest makes obvious sense. Van Dijk remains hugely important, but at 35, the Reds need to plan for life beyond their captain. Ronald Araujo is currently on loan from Barcelona and could join permanently, but Andoni Iraola may still want another centre-back entering his prime.

United also expect defence to become a major focus next summer, with uncertainty surrounding the long-term futures of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt.

The biggest obstacle is Newcastle. They reportedly have no intention of selling Thiaw and would demand around £65m-£70m.

Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson has nevertheless acknowledged the importance of player trading to the club’s long-term strategy. The Guardian reported that Newcastle expect to continue buying and selling strategically after raising major funds through departures this summer.

Should the Reds sign the Newcastle defender?

Thiaw looks particularly well suited to Liverpool.

At 6ft 4in, he provides aerial dominance and physical strength, but he also possesses the recovery speed required to defend the large spaces that can appear behind Iraola’s aggressive defensive line.

His Premier League experience is another advantage. Liverpool would not be spending £65m-£70m on someone who still needs to prove he can cope with English football.

Pairing Thiaw with Araujo could also give Liverpool the foundations of their post-Van Dijk defence.

Both are physically imposing, comfortable defending one-on-one and still young enough to remain important for several seasons.

The price is the obvious concern.

£70m is substantial for a centre-back, especially if Liverpool activate their £47m option on Araujo as well. But replacing Van Dijk was never going to be cheap.

Liverpool stance on Araujo has emerged as £47m permanent transfer decision looms