"Talks have accelerated" - Journalist provides update on Man United target Lewis Hall

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Lewis Hall in action for Newcastle against Bournemouth
Lewis Hall in action for Newcastle against Bournemouth (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly look to have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall as he’s expected to sign a new contract.

The 22-year-old has shone for Newcastle and they’ll be delighted to keep hold of him as it now seems he’s ready to commit his future to the club.

Man Utd were one of Hall’s admirers over the summer, but the Athletic reported that the Red Devils may have been to slow to register their interest in him.

Now it looks like they’ve been dealt a further blow as Ben Jacobs reports that Hall and Newcastle have accelerated talks over a new contract…

“Lewis Hall set to sign a new Newcastle United contract after reaching an agreement with the club. Hall understood to be impressed by new manager Matthias Jaissle, and extension talks have accelerated over the past few weeks. Extending Hall a priority for sporting director Ross Wilson,” Jacobs posted.

In a follow-up post, he added: “Hall’s new contract will run until 2031. The improved terms add a further two years compared to Hall’s old deal.”

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Manchester United need to switch left-back targets

United could do with a signing like Hall, but it now looks that won’t be possible any time soon.

Newcastle United's Lewis Hall looks on
Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see who would be next on their list of priorities, with there recently being some speculation about them considering Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde.

Alternatively, it’s also been hinted that they could be one to watch in the race for Bournemouth’s in-form left-back Adrien Truffert.

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Hall would have been the ideal candidate, but Newcastle really needed to keep some of their star names after a difficult summer which saw Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Anthony Gordon all leave.

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