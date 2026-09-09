Newcastle United line up move to sign £75m Palace ace

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the growing race to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, with the England international increasingly expected to become one of the major names on the 2027 transfer market.



The 22-year-old remained at Selhurst Park despite considerable summer interest, but Palace may find it much harder to retain him next year.

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Newcastle are now monitoring developments closely alongside Liverpool and Chelsea, with Wharton viewed as an ideal addition to Matthias Jaissle’s rebuilt midfield.

Newcastle United enter race for Adam Wharton

According to TEAMtalk, Wharton is expected to leave Palace in one of the next two transfer windows, potentially as early as January.

Newcastle are understood to be waiting for greater clarity before making any formal approach but could “become active” if Palace indicate that a deal is possible.

Liverpool remain serious admirers, particularly after selling Curtis Jones without signing a direct replacement, while Chelsea continue monitoring Wharton as they consider longer-term midfield reinforcements.

Palace remain protected financially, however, with Wharton contracted until 2029 and reportedly valued at a minimum of around £75m.

Magpies could rebuild their team around Wharton

Wharton would make enormous sense for Newcastle.

After losing Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali this summer, Newcastle have rebuilt aggressively, but Wharton would give Jaissle something different: a midfielder capable of controlling possession, breaking lines with progressive passing and dictating tempo from deep.

At 22, he also perfectly fits Newcastle’s strategy of signing players who can improve while retaining significant resale value.

The problem is competition.

Liverpool could offer Champions League football and a clear midfield role, while Chelsea possess enormous financial power.

Newcastle therefore need to be decisive if Palace finally open the door.

£75m is expensive, but Wharton is already Premier League-proven and still several years away from his prime.

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