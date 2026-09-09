Fabrizio Romano issues seismic update over the future of Alexis Mac Allister

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister’s Liverpool future has become a fresh talking point after the Argentina international publicly admitted he is disappointed not to have been offered a new contract.



The midfielder remains happy working under Andoni Iraola, but Liverpool’s decision to prioritise new deals for Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai has reportedly left Mac Allister frustrated.

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With his contract situation unresolved, questions are now being asked over whether the Reds could eventually consider selling him.

Mac Allister expected same contract treatment

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano explained that Mac Allister’s comments were genuine and reflected his current feelings.

“Alexis Mac Allister, the Liverpool midfielder, was very honest on Tuesday, mentioning his future, his situation and what happened,” Romano began on his YouTube channel.

“Mac Allister, in a press conference ahead of the Champions League debut under Andoni Iraola, said: ‘First of all, very good words for Iraola. We can be something special with him, the intensity.’

“So, he’s very happy with Iraola. You can see that, and it’s the reality. He’s not just saying that for the press; he feels very good with Iraola.

“But when it’s time to talk about the contract, he says: ‘I’m happy for Gravenberch. I’m happy for Szoboszlai. They are renewing their contracts. It’s beautiful to see my teammates getting a contract. But it’s also making me sad to see that the club is not offering me a new deal.’

“Because the reality is that Mac Allister was expecting to get the same treatment and to get a contract proposal from Liverpool. He didn’t get it.”

TEAMtalk has also reported growing uncertainty around his long-term position, with Liverpool potentially facing a major decision if no agreement is reached.

Liverpool should resolve this situation quickly

Liverpool should be careful not to create an unnecessary problem.

Mac Allister remains one of their most technically reliable midfielders and appears enthusiastic about Iraola’s project. That makes allowing contract frustration to grow particularly avoidable.

There may be sound financial reasons for Liverpool’s hesitation, but the message matters.

If Gravenberch and Szoboszlai are being rewarded while Mac Allister feels overlooked, rival clubs will inevitably start monitoring the situation.

Selling him could eventually make sense if Liverpool receive an exceptional offer and have a replacement lined up. But deliberately allowing one of their best midfielders to become unsettled would be poor squad management.

The simplest solution is clarity.

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