Tottenham star has told Savinho he wants to leave

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Richarlison appears to have made his preferred destination clear as speculation continues over his Tottenham future, with teammate Savinho revealing that the Brazilian striker wants to join Vasco da Gama.



The 29-year-old is no longer part of Roberto De Zerbi’s immediate plans at Spurs and has attracted interest from several clubs.

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Vasco and Atlético Mineiro have both explored a move, but Richarlison’s own preference now appears to favour a switch to Rio de Janeiro.

Savinho reveals Richarlison’s preference

The latest twist came through Tottenham teammate Savinho, who has strong connections to Atlético Mineiro after progressing through the Brazilian club’s academy.

When Atlético supporters encouraged Richarlison to join their club, Savinho responded by revealing what the striker had apparently told him privately.

“He told me he wants to go to Vasco, man…” Savinho wrote.

He then joked about trying to convince his teammate otherwise:

“I told him to go to Atlético… He’ll be happier!”

Vasco have been working to make the transfer possible, but there is a major complication.

Globo Esporte reports that Tottenham cannot loan Richarlison abroad because they have already reached FIFA’s limit on international loans. That means Vasco would need to negotiate a permanent transfer before Brazil’s window closes.

Richarlison has also been left out of Tottenham’s Premier League squad for the first half of the season, increasing the pressure to find a solution.

Vasco have advantage to sign the Tottenham attacker

Richarlison wanting Vasco gives the Brazilian club an important advantage, but desire alone will not complete the deal.

Tottenham hold the player’s registration and will want an acceptable financial package rather than allowing a valuable asset to leave cheaply.

The failed loan route makes everything considerably harder.

Still, Richarlison’s position at Spurs appears increasingly difficult. De Zerbi has moved in another direction, while the striker needs regular football rather than several months outside the Premier League squad.

From that perspective, Vasco could be an excellent reset.

He would return to Brazil as a marquee signing, immediately become one of the biggest names in the squad and receive the regular minutes he currently lacks in London.

Atlético may continue trying, but Savinho’s comments suggest Richarlison already knows where he wants to go.

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