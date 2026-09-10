Andoni Iraola issues Barcola update after injury scare in Liverpool vs Atletico

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have received an encouraging update on Bradley Barcola after Andoni Iraola confirmed the £123m summer signing did not suffer an injury during Wednesday night’s 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.



Barcola was forced off around the hour mark while holding his left calf, immediately creating concern around Anfield.

However, Iraola quickly played down those fears after the match and explained that the France international was simply struggling with cramp as Liverpool continue to build up his fitness.

Iraola confirms Barcola was suffering from cramp

According to BBC Sport, Iraola insisted there is no injury concern surrounding Barcola following his first Liverpool start.

“It is just cramp, there is no injury,” Andoni Iraola insisted after the game.

The Liverpool head coach explained that Barcola is still working towards full match sharpness after arriving from Paris Saint-Germain without a proper pre-season.

“It is about building his [Bradley Barcola’s] physical condition,” Iraola said, after marking his Champions League managerial debut with a win.

“We haven’t really known until now how much he can play because he didn’t get any pre-season minutes with Paris St-Germain.

“He played 30 minutes the other day. There were some question marks around how many minutes he could give us this match, and we probably know the answer now.

“I’m very happy [with his performance] because he had two very clear chances against the goalkeeper. He didn’t score, but I want him there because that is where he has to make the difference.”

Liverpool’s official website also confirmed Iraola’s positive assessment, stating that Barcola’s withdrawal was caused by cramp rather than a muscular injury.

Liverpool must be patient with Barcola

Liverpool supporters should take plenty of encouragement from Barcola’s full debut.

He did not score, but his movement repeatedly caused Atletico problems, and he found himself in two excellent goalscoring positions. That is arguably more important at this stage than immediate end product.

The £123m price tag naturally creates huge expectations, but Liverpool cannot expect Barcola to immediately produce 90-minute performances after missing pre-season.

Iraola’s decision to manage his workload carefully is therefore sensible.

The good news is that this appears to be a fitness issue rather than an injury problem. With Liverpool competing across several competitions, gradually building Barcola towards full sharpness could prove far more valuable than pushing him too hard too soon.

His first start showed enough to suggest the goals will come. For now, Liverpool’s priority should simply be getting their expensive new winger fully fit.

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