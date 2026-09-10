Arsenal first team player spotted walking 'gingerly' following Napoli win

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been handed a potential fitness concern over Ben White after the defender was seen walking gingerly following Wednesday night’s 1-0 Champions League victory over Napoli.



White started at right-back at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and played an important role in another controlled Arsenal performance before being replaced by Martin Zubimendi in the 82nd minute.

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There has been no confirmation of a significant injury, but his movement after the final whistle has understandably created some concern.

White seen walking gingerly after Napoli win

Daily Telegraph reporter Sam Dean, who was at the stadium in Naples, reported that White was walking “very gingerly” towards the tunnel after the match.

That observation comes after White completed more than 80 minutes as Arsenal opened their Champions League campaign with an important away victory.

Mikel Arteta’s side had to remain patient before Martin Odegaard eventually broke the deadlock in the 75th minute, finishing a move involving substitute Christos Tzolis and White.

The Guardian’s match report confirmed that White was involved in the build-up to the winning goal before being substituted seven minutes later.

Arsenal have not publicly indicated that White suffered a serious problem, so it remains possible that his discomfort was simply the result of fatigue or a minor knock.

Arsenal will hope this is nothing serious

Any fitness concern involving White will naturally worry Arsenal because his reliability has become increasingly important to Arteta.

The 28-year-old offers much more than conventional right-back defending. His ability to move inside, combine with Bukayo Saka and contribute to Arsenal’s build-up gives the team another layer in possession.

His role in Odegaard’s winner against Napoli was a good example of that.

Arsenal do have greater defensive depth than in previous seasons, with Jurrien Timber capable of covering the position, but White remains a trusted option in major matches.

That makes his condition worth monitoring closely.

The positive sign is that White was able to continue until the 82nd minute rather than being immediately withdrawn after an obvious injury.

106 passes, 98% accuracy: Arsenal star displayed assured performance vs Napoli